OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a hit-and-run crash in Oshtemo Township Thursday after two minors took a vehicle, deputies say.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. in the area of Green Meadow Road and Dragonfly Road.

Two juveniles took a vehicle without permission and ended up hitting several structures and vehicles, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said no injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office said it has identified the suspect and plans to submit charges.