COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after two juveniles fired shots in Cooper Township Friday afternoon.

Deputies said they were dispatched to Keyes Drive and East G Avenue around 3:35 p.m.

Two people with guns shot several times at another group of people, then fled on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they did not believe anyone had been shot as of Friday evening, but a bullet did hit an occupied dwelling.

A K-9 that responded found one of the suspects, who was arrested and lodged at a juvenile home, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they have identified the second juvenile, but that person has not been located as of Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.