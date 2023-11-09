RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a rollover crash involving a semi-truck in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of N. 28th Street and E. D Avenue in Richland Township, northeast of Kalamazoo.

Investigators said the driver of an SUV was heading southbound on 28th when they did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection and was hit by the semi-truck. The crash caused the SUV to roll several times, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office said two people inside the SUV had to be pulled from the vehicle and were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.