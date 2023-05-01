COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a three-car crash near Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Sprinkle Road and Lake Street in Comstock Township.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s office. Their names have not been released.

It’s unknown what led to the crash, but the sheriff’s office said alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.