CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old driver died Wednesday after a crash in Climax Township, deputies say.

It happened slightly before 5:40 a.m. on the 6700 block of South 42nd Street, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a car, driven by an 18-year-old from East Leroy, was heading north on South 42nd Street when it tried to pass another vehicle. The car hit a deer, ran off the road, hit a tree and then caught on fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 18-year-old died on scene, deputies said. Nobody else was in the car.

The victim’s name was not released Wednesday.