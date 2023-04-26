COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-year-old was arrested after a chase with a stolen vehicle Wednesday, deputies say.

Deputies were sent to the 3700 block of Woodmere Lane near Plainfield Avenue around 5 a.m. after a homeowner said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was stolen from a driveway, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in release. It said deputies soon found the pickup truck in the area of North 26th Street and East Michigan Avenue.

Deputies tried to pull the pickup truck over, but the driver refused and continued westbound on East Michigan Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. After leading deputies on a chase, the truck crashed into a guard rail near East Michigan Avenue and Riverview Drive, before going in reverse and crashing into a patrol car, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, a 14-year-old from Comstock Township, then got out of the pickup truck and was arrested. The teenager faces charges of motor vehicle theft and flee and elude, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was hurt during the chase.