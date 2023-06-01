RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was seriously hurt in a Thursday crash in Richland, deputies say.

It happened around 10:55 a.m. in the 7200 block of East D Avenue. A semitruck with a trailer was stopped on the road making a delivery when it was rear-ended by a car heading east, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters had to free the car’s driver, who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Nobody else was hurt. No names have been released as of Thursday afternoon.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact deputies at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.