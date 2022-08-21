WAKESHMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A boy drowned in a pond near Vicksburg on Sunday, deputies say.

It happened around 12 p.m. in the 11000 block of S. 37th Street near E U Avenue in Wakeshma Township.

An 11-year-old and a 14-year-old were swimming in a private pond, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said one of the boys started to struggle to stay above the water and then sank below the water.

First responders recovered his body after searching for almost an hour and a half, the sheriff’s office said.

He was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released his name, pending family notification.