COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash in Cooper Township, deputies say.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of West C Avenue and Douglas Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

A pickup truck was heading north while a motorcycle was heading south on Douglas Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When the pickup truck tried to turn left onto West C Avenue, deputies said the truck “turned directly into the pathway” of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle’s driver died on scene, according to the sheriff’s office. There were no passengers on the motorcycle.

Deputies said the pickup truck’s driver was not hurt.

No names were released Sunday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but it said it did not believe alcohol or drugs were involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 269.383.8748.