Death of Portage man, 82, deemed homicide

Portage police investigate at a home on Glencove Court where an 82-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances. (July 27, 2021)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say the death of an elderly man in Portage that was already being investigated as suspicious was a homicide.

Police on Tuesday identified the man killed as Dr. Thomas Aye, 82.

While they said a medical examiner had ruled his death a homicide, they did not say in a release how he died.

Emergency responders found Aye dead around 7 p.m. Sunday after being called to his home on Glencove Court off of Swan Creek Drive on a report of a man who was unresponsive.

The Portage Department of Public Safety on Monday said they had found evidence at the scene “indicating signs of violence,” but have so far not said exactly what that evidence was.

Crews returned to the home Tuesday to investigate.