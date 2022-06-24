A scene photo of a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a semi in Kalamazoo on June 24, 2022. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers are advised to avoid the area of Sprinkle Road at the I-94 Business Loop Friday morning following a deadly motorcycle crash.

According to the Michigan State Police, Paw Paw troopers were called to the scene for a crash between a semi and a motorcycle. It’s unclear what time the crash happened.

The crash is fatal, MSP said. It’s unclear who died or if anyone is injured.

Traffic is impacted but moving. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

This crash remains under investigation.