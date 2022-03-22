KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has declared a mistrial due to a deadlocked jury in the case of Tikario McMillon, who has been charged with the murders of two people in December 2020.

Tikario McMillon was charged in May of 2021 with two counts of open murder, two counts of felony murder, five counts of felony firearm and a count of first-degree home invasion.

His trial started on March 14, but a judge has declared the case a mistrial because the jury was deadlocked.

McMillon’s charges stem from the killings of Floyd Brashers Jr. and Katoya McPherson on Dec. 28, 2020, in their home at Oak Tree apartments near Nazareth and Gull roads in Kalamazoo Township.

He is among three people charged in connection to the murders. The second, Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to being an accessory after the fact. The other suspect, D-Angelo Davis, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

McMillon has a status conference scheduled for April 20 and another trial for April 25.