Dashcam: Shooting suspect leads MSP on chase through Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Dashcam video shows a Michigan State Police trooper chase a shooting suspect for nearly 10 minutes, including following him through a neighborhood and the wrong way down a downtown Kalamazoo street.

The chase happened April 15 after the Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest Jeremy Thrasher.

The video, obtained by News 8 via a Freedom of Information Act request, shows a marked MSP cruiser and two unmarked vehicles tried to block Thrasher’s SUV in at a gas station outside the city limits, but he managed to get away after hitting the undercover vehicles.

The marked cruiser gave chase, speeding along after the suspect and updating dispatchers on his route. Eventually, the chase entered a neighborhood, weaving at high speeds along side streets as pedestrians walked by.

“Drive safely,” a dispatcher can be heard telling the trooper over the radio. “Don’t break your neck, OK?”

At one point, the trooper attempted to push the SUV into a crash but it didn’t work. It sped away past person who stood on the grass nearby.

The chase then headed into the downtown area. The SUV veered the wrong way down one-way Michigan Avenue, continuing that way for blocks.

HIGH SPEED CHASE through downtown Kalamazoo. According to @MichStatePolice 5th District Fugutive Team, they were attempting to take a man in to custody who was wanted for a shooting in the Kalamazoo area near Sprinkle and Main. pic.twitter.com/HunKtWbr9O — Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) April 15, 2021

As the SUV made a few turns, the trooper lost sight of it for a minute, but soon came upon it crashed near the Park Trades Center on Park Street.

“He’s running right there. Ditched the car on Park,” the trooper can be heard saying in the dashcam video.

After another minute of searching, officers found Thrasher in a parking lot across the street and he was arrested.

MSP were trying to arrest the man in the high speed chase for a Kalamazoo area shooting

While some police vehicles were damaged, no one was hurt.

Thrasher, 22, of Portage, now faces a slew of criminal counts including fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing police and assault for the chase, as well as assault with intent to commit murder for the April 13 shooting. He also faces a number of weapons charges stemming from both cases.

He was scheduled to be in court Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing covering both sets of charges, but the proceedings were moved back to May 19.