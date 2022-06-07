KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Six years ago Tuesday, five cyclists were hit and killed by a driver under the influence in his pickup truck.

Their friends, including those who witnessed that horrific incident, are making sure their loved ones are remembered by doing what they loved.

Paul Runnels was riding with The Chain Gang that was hit along Westnedge Avenue on June 7, 2016.

“It’s like it was yesterday also. Because … it still pops up fresh in my mind,” Runnels said.

Five of his fellow cyclists died: 53-year-old Debbie Ann Bradley, 42-year-old Melissa Ann Fevig-Hughes, 73-year-old Fred “Tony” Nelson, 74-year-old Larry John Paulik and 56-year-old Suzanne Joan Sippel.

Four others were hurt, including Jennifer Johnson. She said she’s physically healed since that night but wants to make sure her friends are never forgotten.

“They weren’t just your average people. They were doing and accomplishing things that leave a lasting impact on our communities and our families for years to come,” Johnson said.

Every year on June 7, The Chain Gang, Kalamazoo Bicycle Club, Bike Friendly Kalamazoo and other riders pedal the five-mile trek from Gull Road to just north of Markin Glen Park — the same route traveled that very night six years ago.

“It’s trying not to forget and keep our friends in our memories and live out their legacies,” Johnson added.

The memorial ride was followed by a moment of silence and a grim reminder to share the road.

“We can all do our part. We appreciate the courtesies that are shown to us when we are out on the road,” Runnels said.

Following the memorial, participating cyclists either returned the five miles back to the start or continued on the 28-mile ride.