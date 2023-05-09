PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Crossroads Mall is suing the Kalamazoo County bus system for using its roads and not paying for it.

Earlier this year, the bus system said mall management wanted to charge Metro $50,000 a year to access the mall’s property, which is included in the bus system’s third-busiest routes.

Now, the mall is suing over the use of its property and is asking for $2 million. The lawsuit names the Kalamazoo County Transportation Authority, Kalamazoo County, the city of Portage — where the mall is located — and Central County Transportation Authority.

The lawsuit claims the defendants have used the mall’s property since 2006, when it first installed a bus stop there, without the consent of Crossroads Mall or its predecessors and without an easement. Crossroads Mall bought the property in 2021.

Metro buses now take tens of thousands of trips on Crossroads Mall’s property each year, the lawsuit says. It claims buses have caused damage to things like landscaping, drainage systems and fixtures on the property, and also led to more potholes.

The lawsuit says several cars have been damaged on the property due to the issues it says the buses have caused.

Crossroads General Manager Marni Sawicki previously told News 8 if an agreement is not reached, drop-offs could be moved to Mall Road and Romence Road.