Crews respond to a fire at Bryant Street and Portage Street on March 6, 2023.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo house is a total loss after a Monday morning fire.

Around 7:45 a.m., fire crews with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Portage Street near Bryant Street for a house fire.

Crews at the scene told News 8 that five people live in the three-unit apartment. Everyone made it out of the house safely.

KDPS is asking that drivers avoid the area because the roadway has been blocked. It’s known how long traffic will be impacted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.