Crash on I-94 closes eastbound lanes near Galesburg

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash on I-94 has closes all eastbound lanes near Galesburg Tuesday evening.

According to Kalamazoo County dispatch, the crash happened near the 87.5 mile marker.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Galesburg/35th Street exit. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, if anyone is injured or how long traffic will be impacted.

This story is developing. News 8 will update this article once more information is released.