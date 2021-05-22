Crash leaves one dead near Kalamazoo

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed and a woman was seriously hurt in an early morning crash near Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the area of Sprinkle Road north of Wynn Road just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say a vehicle was driving south of Sprinkle Road, drifted across northbound lanes, went through a fence and struck a concrete pillar. The vehicle was engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived.

The driver of the car died.

A female passenger, the only other person in the car, was taken to Bronson Hospital with serious injuries.