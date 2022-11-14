COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Both directions of Sprinkle Road south of I-94 are shut down following a crash.

Just after 8:30 a.m., the Kalamazoo County Dispatch said the injury crash left powerlines down.

It’s unclear how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries.

The Michigan State Police said is advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

Power is out for over 30 customers in the area. At 10:15 a.m., the Consumers Energy Outage Map said power is expected to be restored around 1 p.m.

A crash left customers without power on Nov. 14, 2022. (Courtesy of the Consumers Energy Outage Map)

The crash remains under investigation.