COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and multiple people were hurt in an early Sunday morning crash in Comstock Township.

Around 5:30 a.m., Comstock Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook saying that its crews, deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies were sent to East N Avenue near S 33rd Street for a head-on crash.

The fire department said that one person died and multiple people are hurt.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

East N Street is closed in the area. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

The crash remains under investigation.