Court document: Galesburg man called 911 after fatally shooting neighbors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Galesburg man accused of shooting and killing his neighbors said he did it because they were being too loud, authorities say.

Court documents show William Wolfe admitted to killing his neighbors, Virgil and Kailey Walker, around 6:30 a.m. June 3 at Galesburg Village Apartments on N. 35th Street near E. Michigan Avenue.

A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office investigator wrote in a sworn affidavit that Wolfe knocked on their front door and shot 49-year-old Virgil Walker “without warning or provocation” when he opened it. He then went into the apartment and shot 30-year-old Kailey Walker, the detective wrote.

Both were shot multiple times, authorities say. They were dead by the time the first deputies arrived.

After killing the pair, the investigator wrote, Wolfe went back to his apartment — which is in the same building as the Walkers’ — got his keys, said goodbye to his cat and drove to the Laurels of Galesburg apartment complex just down the road. He called 911 and said he had shot his neighbors, the document said. He was soon arrested.

While being interviewed, Wolfe allegedly told investigators he shot the pair because they were being loud and keeping him from sleeping.

Wolfe, 31, has been charged with two counts of open murder and two weapons charges. He remains jailed without bond.