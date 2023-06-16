KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman charged with abusing her 2-month-old son lied to doctors because she did not want to lose her child, court documents allege.

According to a probable cause affidavit, when her 2-month-old baby was brought to Bronson Hospital with serious injuries that made doctors suspect child abuse, Norene Burkhead of Kalamazoo told them she had never seen the child’s father abuse the baby.

But according to the court documents, Burkhead later admitted to a detective that she had seen the baby’s father shake the child once and suspected it another time. She allegedly lied because she did not want to lose her baby to Children’s Protective Services, the documents said.

Burkhead was arraigned on one count of second-degree child abuse in June. The charge stems from a failure to report, the probable cause affidavit said.

In late May, a doctor reported the suspected child abuse to CPS, which contacted the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety on May 23. The doctor said the child’s father, Paul Preston, attempted to explain the injuries away, according to court documents.

Police said that Preston later admitted to hitting and squeezing his son ever since the baby was 3 weeks old.

In May, Preston was arraigned on five counts of first-degree child abuse for allegedly abusing the 2-month-old son he shared with Burkhead.

According to a second probable cause affidavit, Preston has also been charged with domestic violence.

On May 25, court documents said police were sent to a Kalamazoo apartment on a report of domestic violence: Norene Burkhead reported domestic violence committed by Preston, her on-and-off-again boyfriend of six or seven years.

Burkhead said Preston would punch, hit and kick her, as well as pull her hair and twist her arm, court documents said. She said she had experienced bruises, headaches and a lump on her head due to Preston.

The probable cause affidavit noted that Preston had no previous domestic violence convictions.