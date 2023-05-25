KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators found a bloody knife and rubber gloves after they say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in Kalamazoo, court documents say.

Taylor Dragicevich, 28, was stabbed to death at Emerald Park Apartments in Kalamazoo May 20. Police were sent to the apartment on East Cork Street around 5:50 p.m. that day, and found her in the parking lot, court documents say.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she died. She had been stabbed on her face, head and hands, court documents say.

An undated courtesy photo of Taylor Dragicevich.

According to a probable cause document, investigators connected a SUV seen just a mile away around that time to her ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Michael Kucharski, and cell phone data also connected him to the area at that time.

The two had a history of domestic violence, court documents say, and Dragicevich had been granted a personal protection order against Kucharski just two months before. She had filed for the personal protection order shortly after they broke up.

An undated photo of Jeffrey Kucharski. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office)

On May 21, police found Kucharski in a garage attic at home in Lawton. Following a standoff that lasted for several hours, he was arrested for violating a personal protection order, court documents say.

Inside the attic investigators also found a “large knife,” which had human blood on it, court documents say. They say blood was also found on his shirt and pants.

While searching the SUV, police found blood stains and rubber gloves, which had suspected blood on them, court documents say. The documents say investigators also found a GPS tracker hidden on Dragicevich’s vehicle, which had Kucharski’s fingerprint.

Kucharski has been charged with open murder. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

He was denied bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 1.