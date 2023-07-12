KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Just one day before a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kalamazoo, the 46-year-old man charged in connection with the death may have been involved in a confrontation with a group of people that included the 17-year-old, court documents indicate.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, on July 7, a woman contacted the police and said that a group of people had confronted her. The woman allegedly said that one of the people had pointed a gun at her husband, Tieshawn Matthews. She then gave a description of a vehicle those people gotten into, the document said.

When police arrived on the 700 block of Summit Park Court in Kalamazoo, officers said they found a vehicle that matched the description the woman had given, and the vehicle’s occupants fled on foot. One of the people who fled was 17-year-old Corleon Gordon, court documents said.

The next day, police were dispatched to the 700 block of Summit Park Court on a report of a shooting, the affidavit said.

At the scene, police said they found Gordon with gunshot wounds to his chest and upper abdomen, lying on the ground in a parking lot in front of an apartment building. Gordon was not breathing and had no pulse, according to the affidavit.

A witness gave police a description of the suspect as a Black man with dreadlocks, green shorts and a white shirt, and police were told a person was running up a nearby hill, the affidavit said.

When an officer went to the area, the officer found a Black man with dreadlocks, a light gray shirt and green, black and gold shorts, according to the document. The man was later identified as 46-year-old Matthews, the affidavit said.

Matthews allegedly told the officer he was running for his life and they were threatening to shoot him, according to court documents.

Matthews told the officer he had a weapon on him, the affidavit said. Police also said they felt the outline of a gun and saw one in Matthews’ pocket. The gun was seized as evidence, according to the document.

After hearing his rights, Matthews allegedly told police that he had been in an argument, but he did not say he shot someone, the affidavit said.

When police obtained surveillance footage from the apartment complex where the shooting happened, the video showed a person who matched Matthews’ height, weight and clothing standing in front of Gordon, according to court documents.

In the video, Gordon walked backward then fell on his back, the affidavit said.

Then, the video showed the other person walking into the common door of an apartment building, according to the document.

The affidavit said Matthews lived in one of the apartments to which the door led.

Police said Matthews’ daughter told them she lived in the same apartment and was home when the shooting happened, according to the affidavit.

Matthews’ daughter allegedly said she heard gunfire and her father walked into the apartment shortly after, holding a handgun, according to the document.

In court documents, police said the fired casing cartridges at the scene of the shooting matched the manufacturer and caliber of the bullets in the gun found in Matthews’ pocket.

Matthews was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo jail, according to the affidavit.

Gordon was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after the shooting.

An autopsy indicated the death was a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds, the affidavit said.

Matthews was arraigned Tuesday on charges of open murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, court records show.