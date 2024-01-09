KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal court documents reassert investigators’ argument that a man who cut his tether and escaped from a halfway house did it because he murdered his girlfriend.

Kelley, a 35-year-old mother of eight from Portage, went missing on Dec. 10, 2022. While no remains have been found, investigators believe she was killed. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor is expected to provide an update on the case at a Wednesday morning news conference.

Carlos Watts Jr. has not been charged in the case, though court records have identified him as a suspect. He is behind bars awaiting sentencing on a federal escape charge.

In a sentencing memorandum dated Monday, federal prosecutors rejected Watts’ claims that he escaped because he was being threatened by Kelley’s brother, identified in the document as TK, and said he did it because he killed Kelley.

“(H)ours before his escape, Defendant was involved in the murder and disappearance of TK’s sister. Defendant’s escape from (the halfway house) was not done to avoid a harm from TK but to avoid the ensuing police investigation,” the document reads in part. “Defendant was escaping criminal liability for murder, not avoiding perceived threats against him from his victim’s brother.”

A photo from a federal court filing shows Carlos Watts Jr. reach for scissors to cut off his tether at the KPEP halfway house in Kalamazoo on Dec. 12, 2023.

Investigators say Kelley was with Watts when she disappeared. Detectives interviewed Watts at the Kalamazoo halfway house where was living the following day, according to court filings. The day after that, Watts cut off his tether and escaped through an emergency exit, according to documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was arrested days later after a standoff in Battle Creek. He has since pleaded guilty to a federal escape charge and is expected to be sentenced this month.

The sentencing memorandum says that Watts tried to withdraw his guilty plea, but was not allowed to do so by the court.

“Since entering a plea of guilt, Defendant’s conduct has been inconsistent with an acceptance of responsibility,” the document reads in part. “Moreover, Defendant has continued to minimize his responsibility for escaping (the halfway house) and mischaracterize his conduct.”

The document says it’s ‘erroneous’ for Watts to say he was justified in escaping because he was being threatened by Kelley’s brother.

“Defendant had alternative legal options other than escape if he did feel threatened,” the memo said.

Watts was at the halfway house while on federal parole for a 2010 cocaine conspiracy that included a murder-for-hire plot. His electronic tether was inactive for several hours the night Kelley went missing, according to court records. It wasn’t turned back on until the next morning.

Investigators later found Kelley’s car in Kalamazoo, with her blood on the front and back seats. They also found clothing in a field about half a mile away from Kelley’s vehicle, including women’s underwear, women’s jeans, boots and a durag. Tests ultimately determined that the jeans and durag had DNA from Kelley and Watts, court records say.

In letters written to the court dated Dec. 26, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024, Watts claimed federal prosecutors have tampered with evidence in the Kelley case. He specifically referenced a time stamp on a surveillance image of Kelley on the night she disappeared, saying he was at work at that time. He also alleged the durag evidence was planted.

Watts’ sentencing for escape is scheduled for Friday.