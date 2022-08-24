KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged Wednesday for hitting and paralyzing a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer with his vehicle while intoxicated in July.

Deymeon Todd has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Injury. That charge carries a maximum of five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

A probable cause document says that Todd under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash.

It happened on July 9 around 6:24 a.m. on N. Riverview Drive in Cooper Township. Todd told police he was driving back home from the Déjà Vu gentleman’s club in Kalamazoo to his home on Thayer Avenue in Cooper Township, according to the document. He admitted to having at least one beer and several shots of tequila in the hours before driving home. He also told officers he smoked a blunt of marijuana.

After reports of a car versus motorcycle crash, officers responded to find motorcyclist and KDPS officer Thomas Maher injured at the scene. He was transferred to the hospital.

At the scene, Todd blew a 0.085 in the breathalyzer. He also had his blood drawn at the hospital, which was analyzed by Michigan State Police. The lab report confirmed that his blood alcohol level was 0.091, according to court documents. A legal blood alcohol content for driving is 0.8 or lower.

Maher later had to have his left leg amputated below the knee. The probable cause document says he “is likely going to be paralyzed for the remainder of his life.”

Todd is being held on $5,000 bond cash or surety. When assessing Todd’s bond amount, Hon. Richard Santoni said the danger to the community is “very much present,” adding that these are “serious allegations.”

In addition to bond, Todd must wear a tether, undergo supervision and alcohol testing, and not drink or possess any alcoholic beverages.

He is expected back in court for hearings on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13.

— News 8’s David Horak contributed to this report.

Correction: A previous version of this article included an incorrect name for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. We regret the error, which has since been corrected.