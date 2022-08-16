KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man in Kalamazoo faces charges for distributing child pornography, according to court documents.

On Aug. 12, the Kalamazoo Resident Agency of FBI Detroit was contacted by the FBI New York Field Office about a conversation an undercover FBI agent had with Mitchell Wayne Davis online, according to a probable cause document.

During that conversation, Davis sent the undercover agent child pornography and tried to get the agent to travel to have sex with a minor, court documents say.

Agents got a search warrant for his home in Kalamazoo. When agents interviewed Davis, he admitted to taking explicit photos of a minor, court documents say.