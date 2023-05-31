KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man charged with abusing his 2-month-old son admitted to hitting and squeezing the baby when he was just 3 weeks old, according to court documents.

Paul Morgan Preston was arraigned with five counts of first-degree child abuse last week, Kalamazoo District Court records show. While Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety received the report of child abuse a week ago, a probable cause document said the abuse started around April 1.

A doctor at Bronson Hospital reported the suspected child abuse to KDPS on May 23 after the infant showed up with life-threatening injuries — a fractured skull, tears in brain tissue, strained neck ligaments and broken ribs, arm and leg bones. The doctor said all the injuries were in different stages of healing, meaning they happened at different times.

The doctor said she asked Preston how the child was injured and he explained it all away. The broken arm, he said, came from an accidental fall while he was holding the baby. He also described the infant getting a bloody nose after the child accidentally hit his face, the doctor told police.

Later, when detectives spoke to Preston, he admitted to punching or hitting the 2-month-old four separate times, according to a probable cause document. He told police he would squeeze the baby’s head and torso, and throw him on a bed or into the air before catching him. The abuse had been going on since the baby was just 3 weeks old, Preston told police.

Preston admitted that he knew the abuse was seriously harming his son and told detectives that each time after it happened, he would “think about that and cry,” according to court documents.

He has a probable cause hearing conference scheduled for June 6 and a preliminary hearing for June 13.