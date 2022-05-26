KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A cold case rape arrest this week stemmed from 2010 allegations that the suspect assaulted a student at Western Michigan University, court documents show.

Cameron Alvarez, 32, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was arrested by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. He faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Extradition back to Michigan is pending.

Court records filed last week said Alvarez met the victim in the case, at the time a WMU freshman, at a party on Jan. 22, 2010. They exchanged numbers and Alvarez ultimately went to the victim’s dorm room. According to the document, Alvarez admitted the victim had made it clear before he arrived that she did not want to have sex with him. Once there, however, according to the court document, he raped her. After he left, the victim called a friend to help her and that same night underwent a rape examination.

The court document said the victim has suffered from depression and anxiety since then. It says she has required therapy and medication and that she she continues to have flashbacks and trouble sleeping.

Alvarez’s arrest was the result of work by the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which was launched in 2017 to test old rape kits and pursue cases.

SAKI links law enforcement agencies, advocacy groups, attorney general offices and county prosecutors to reach resolutions. The state attorney general’s office told News 8 that victims in these cases “may not have been treated fairly when (it) originally happened, which requires great care by a specialized team to be handled properly now.”