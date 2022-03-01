Court doc: Woman sprayed mom with burning alcohol, stabbed her

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo-area woman’s daughter sprayed burning alcohol on her and stabbed her with her own pocketknife, the woman told police.

Alexis VanDusen, 21, was arraigned Monday on charges of assault with intent to murder and unlawful imprisonment.

The assault happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday at a home on Melrose Avenue near Lake Street in Kalamazoo Township. Police say the 51-year-old victim lives there and VanDusen, her daughter, was visiting her.

Court documents say that VanDusen is the one who called 911, saying her mother was attacking her. But the Kalamazoo Township Police Department says that when officers got there, that’s not what they found.

They were let into the house by another person who lives there. When they went into the basement, the court document says, they found VanDusen sitting on her mother, though she quickly got up.

Her mother was bleeding, officers said, and said her daughter attacked her. She was taken to the hospital with three stab wounds to her back, including one that partially punctured her lung, and third-degree burns to her face.

She told investigators that her daughter sprayed rubbing alcohol at her and set it on fire with a lighter. The mother said the burning liquid hit her in the face and also ignited her hair. She and her daughter struggled, she said, and her daughter grabbed the pocketknife she always carries. She said her daughter sat on her and attacked her with the knife, stabbing her in the back when she managed to roll over. She eventually got the knife back from her daughter, she said, but her daughter still wouldn’t let her get up and it was hard to breathe.

The mother said she tried to call out to other family members in the house for help, but they couldn’t hear her.

“(The mother) said she was glad the police arrived when they did as she was running out of fight and was afraid that she was going to die,” a Kalamazoo Township detective wrote in the court affidavit.

VanDusen said she had been stabbed by her mother, but police said they found no evidence of that, though she did have a superficial cut to her hand.

The affidavit also noted that police had been called out to the same house shortly after midnight because VanDusen was banging on her neighbors’ doors. At the time, her mother said VanDusen was high on meth, but VanDusen said that wasn’t true. Officers left her in the care of her family.

The mother also told police that her daughter repeatedly told her that night that she was going to kill her.