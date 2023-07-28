PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Air Zoo in Portage is hosting a space camp next month — not for kids, but for adults.

The camp, which is reserved for people 21 and older, will take place Aug. 12 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The night will include access to exhibits in the Flight Innovation Center, flight simulators, stomp rockets, balloon race rides, stargazing, craft stations and a dance party complete with a DJ, according to a release from the West Michigan Tourist Association.

There will also be appetizers, s’mores and a bar serving “cosmic spirits.”

And if attendees feel so inclined, they can wear space-themed outfits and even compete in a costume contest.

In a statement, Director of Marketing and Development Nikki Statler said the Air Zoo was “eager to inspire adults in a new way,” by helping them have “the kind of fun that ignites imagination.”

Tickets cost $45 each and can be purchased online.