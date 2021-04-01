Controlled fire at Asylum Lake Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be a controlled fire in Kalamazoo Friday.

An undated photo of Asylum Lake

The Kalamazoo city fire marshal has approved a burn permit at Western Michigan University’s Asylum Lake Preserve, according to a Thursday release. Weather permitting, 14 acres of prairie west of the preserve along Drake Road and 4.5 acres on the southeast shores of the lake will burn.

The prescribed burn is part of management efforts to encourage healthy vegetation growth in the preserve.

Professional fire crews will be on site to oversee the burn and to work to limit smoke. “Burn breaks” will be created surrounding the area to help manage the flames.

If weather conditions do not allow for a controlled burn this spring, it will likely be postponed to September.