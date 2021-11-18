Construction to begin for Bronson Park playscape

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction will soon begin for the Children’s Nature Playscape on Bronson Park in Kalamazoo.

The project has raised enough funds to begin phase 1 of construction, it said in a Thursday release. The project will turn the 130-foot-by-130-foot space located at 302 Academy Street near N Park Street — which used to hold a vacant church — into a nature playscape for kids ages 2 to 10 years old.

“Our goal is to provide a safe and accessible space that serves young children of all abilities and socioeconomic backgrounds with a place to play and explore — a space that allows them to interact freely and creatively with the natural world,” Children’s Nature Playscape on Bronson Park Steering Committee Chair Jody Brylinsky said in the release.

First Congregational Church provided the funds to buy the property, and further fundraising from organizations and community members raised the money to build the playscape.

A groundbreaking ceremony will happen in early spring of 2022.

To find more information about the project, head to Kalamazooplayscape.org.