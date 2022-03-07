Construction on Parkview Ave. in Kzoo begins March 21

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction on Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo will begin on March 21.

The city said the nearly $3 million investment will include upgrades to the water infrastructure, reconstruction of the roadway to reduce to 10 feet wide to calm traffic and widen the bike lanes, new sidewalks and a pedestrian island.

The project will be completed in two phases.

From March 21 through early April, Parkview Avenue will be completely closed between Knox and Madison Streets. For the second half of the project, eastbound traffic will continue while westbound traffic will follow a signed detour. The project is expected to be completed in October.

Traffic patterns will be monitored by city staff and adjustments will be made as needed, the city said. Traffic or speeding concerns can be submitted at kalamazoopublicsafety.org/traffic.

As the new water main is being connected, there will be disruptions to the water service in some areas which will prompt a precautionary boil water advisory. The city said impacted residents will be notified in advance.

Project information including improvement and detour maps as well as a recording from an informational meeting that was held virtually on Feb. 24 can be found here.