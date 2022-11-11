KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids favorite is opening a new location in Kalamazoo next week and customers could win a year of free food.

Condado Tacos will be launching its 39th U.S. location in Southwest Michigan on Thursday following recent success in Grand Rapids after opening in 2021.

“The state of Michigan continues to be a very strong performing area for us and we are excited to open our first location here in Kalamazoo,” Condado Tacos President and CEO Chris Artinian said.

This new location is also offering customers a chance at free tacos for an entire year with its “Year of Yum” promotion. The first 100 customers in line when the restaurant opens on Nov. 17 will receive a voucher for one free taco every week for 52 weeks.

Condado has gained a reputation for promoting local artists’ work inside the restaurant. The Grand Rapids location served as a venue for ArtPrize this past year.

The new Kalamazoo location will be located at the Corner at Drake shopping center at Drake Road and Michigan Avenue. It will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and will stay open for an extra hour Friday and Saturday nights.