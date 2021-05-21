Concerts in the Park returning to Kalamazoo this summer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo’s Concerts in the Park will be returning this summer.

The concert series will return this year to Bronson Park, the Art Council of Greater Kalamazoo said in a Thursday release. The series is part of Summertime Live, which will bring 43 concerts to Kalamazoo throughout the summer.

Every concert is free to attend. Attendees will be able to buy food and drinks from downtown restaurants and bring them to Bronson park, as it is part of Kalamazoo’s social district.

The lineup listed on KalamazooArts.org includes:

Sunday, June 6, at 4 p.m. — Cabildo – Alternative Latin rock collective

Sunday, June 20, at 4 p.m. — Kalamazoo Concert Band

Sunday, June 27, at 4 p.m. — INDIKA – Reggae band

Saturday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m. — Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, July 18, at 4 p.m. — Kanola Band – Jazz, soulful funk, Dixieland

Sunday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. — Farmers Alley Theatre Summer Concert Series

Sunday, August 15, at 4 p.m. — Farmers Alley Theatre Summer Concert Series

Sunday, August 22, at 4 p.m. — Shayna Steele – Jazz, gospel, soul, funk

Sunday, August 29, at 4 p.m. —Together We Are Stronger: Change Gonna Come – the Music of Sam Cooke & Discover Open Doors

For more information and a full lineup of the Summertime Live, visit KalamazooArts.org.