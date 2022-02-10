Comstock STEM Academy could win $100K for watershed project

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Students at a Kalamazoo-area STEM academy are working to lead the way in environmental solutions.

At the Comstock STEM Academy, the first step to solving any problem is acknowledging there is one. One project is detecting a problem near and dear to students, especially Jayce Palmer.

“When I take the bus in the morning, we go past the (Kalamazoo) River. It’s like really dirty and the mud piles … are really big,” Jayce said. “You can see them through the top of the water and it’s obstructing the waterways.”

So the seventh and eighth grade students decided to act.

“What we have done is we’ve identified what our problem is,” student Paxton Martin explained. “What we need to do is … get data to put our solution into action.”

They want to get that data through a watershed monitoring station, which would send data to scientists and the community about the health of the river, including turbidity — how muddy and murky it is.

“We are trying to figure out how to exactly make it, how we would put it in the river and how we would check on it and make sure that it’s working,” Raylee Maize-Scaife explained.

The project impressed judges for Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow contest, which encourages science, technology, engineering and math program students to solve real-world problems using knowledge and tools. Comstock STEM Academy was chosen as one of the winners for the best work in Michigan, earning a $6,500 cash prize.

Principal and instructor Chris Chopp was blown away by how his students’ hard work is paying off.

“It’s pretty amazing that the students think of things that I never would’ve considered,” Chopp said. “The students are coming up with connections based on the things that they are reading, the experiments we’re doing. It’s pretty cool to see them get excited about something that’s a real problem in their community.”

The students are also thrilled about how much their hands-on education is bringing more than just an interactive lesson or two.

“It’s exciting to make our own plan and not have one preset for us,” student Aeden Speedy said.

“Basically, it feels unreal, to be honest,” Raylee added.

Samsung’s competition now continues on the national scale. If Comstock STEM is selected as a national finalist, it will receive $50,000. If judges chose it as the grand prize winner, it could win $100,000.

No matter the final dollar amount, Chopp said students and administrators will collaborate on exactly how to spend it.