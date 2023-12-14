COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two days after 30 gunshots were fired outside Comstock High School, students returned to class and the district announced it will be introducing new safety enhancements.

A memo sent by Superintendent Jeffrey Thoenes outlined the new safety measures, which will be reviewed again in January.

Only immediate family members and District staff may attend home high school athletic events.

An administrative representative or designee will attend all away JV and varsity boys’ basketball games

The School Resource Officer, Deputy Noble, and other sheriff deputies as needed, will attend all home high school athletic events.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the high school parking lot during a basketball game against Lawrence High School. During the time of the shooting, a Christmas concert was also taking place in a nearby auditorium. According to the sheriff’s office, four guns were used.

“We have never had that kind of issue in this district before,” said Opal Singh, a parent. “It worries me, but I think the school handled it well.”

“It was like, wow. It was a shock,” said parent John Frzier. “For something to take place like that in the school parking lot.”

The memo also outlines a recent $400,000 grant that was awarded to Comstock Public Schools from the State of Michigan. According to the Superintendent, that money will be used for new safety upgrades.