COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Comstock High School has rescheduled its Homecoming festivities for Oct. 7.

In a post on the school’s Facebook page, it lost several players due to “academic ineligibility.” While 14 players were ready for Friday’s game against Decatur, a last-minute injury made it unsafe for the team to play.

All Homecoming festivities, including the dance, have been rescheduled for next week Friday.