Comstock High School closed after COVID-19 case at dance

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Comstock High School canceled classes Tuesday after a student who had attended a school’s dance last week tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said because the student was at the Friday dance in the school gym, the contact tracing effort is going to be labor intensive. As a result, it canceled high school classes and extracurriculars for Tuesday.

Grades outside the high school will go on as usual.

Parents whose kids were at the dance and are not vaccinated against the virus are asked to call 269.250.8705 and get instructions. Parents of students who are vaccinated don’t need to call.

Michigan is still in a coronavirus surge — though this one has not worsened as rapidly as previous surges— with the test positivity rate nearly three times the threshold demonstrating community spread is controlled and an average of more than 2,800 new cases reported each of the last three days. The state also started tracking more than 100 school-related outbreaks in the last week alone.

The state is getting closer to its goal of vaccinating 70% of the population over the age of 16, with 68.4% of that demographic having received at least one dose as of Monday. The rate is lower among all people 12 and up, at 63.3%.