KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — People in Kalamazoo are encouraged to take a ‘day on’ next week to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

With Monday, Jan. 16, being MLK day, people in the city are invited to participate in an annual Community-Wide Day of Service by volunteering for causes designed to make the community stronger.

People can serve in any way they want, by contributing to a cause that’s important to them.

“It’s just a great opportunity for people to do something that’s bigger than themselves. Definitely encourage everyone to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and certainly encourage them to go out and find ways to give back,” Chad Wendy, the recreation manager for Kalamazoo parks and recreation, said.

FILE – A previous Kalamazoo MLK Day of Service. (Courtesy city of Kalamazoo via Chad Wendy)

The Community-Wide MLK Day of Service is happening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Volunteers are welcome to begin the day with a breakfast at Mayors’ Riverfront park at 8:30 a.m.

Later that afternoon, there will be a commemorative walk starting at Kalamazoo Metro Transit and ending at Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Park, where a wreath-laying ceremony will be held in honor of MLK.