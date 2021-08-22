Community mourns Deputy Ryan Proxmire with procession, memorial service

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be a procession and memorial service Sunday for Ryan Proxmire, the Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

Both the procession and memorial service will air on WOOD TV8 and stream on WOODTV.com.

Ahead of the service, a three and a half mile procession starting at 11 a.m. will escort Proxmire and his family to the auditorium. People wishing to pay their respects may stand along Stadium Drive between 9th Street and Howard Street.

The memorial service for Proxmire will begin at 1 p.m. at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

The service will include opening remarks from Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller, a flag folding and presentation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office honor guard and a firing party by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety honor guard.

Drivers are advised to expect traffic along Stadium Drive and around the Western Michigan University campus. Those attending the memorial service should get to the auditorium via Oliver Street. The I-94 off-ramp at 9th Street and the US-131 off-ramp at Stadium Drive will be closed during the procession.

A private family service will precede the procession. There is no public visitation.

An undated courtesy photo of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Proxmire.

A makeshift memorial outside the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen Depity Ryan Proxmire. (Aug. 18, 2021)

Proxmire, a nine year veteran of the force in Kalamazoo County, died on Aug. 15 after a police chase the day before.

He has been posthumously promoted to sergeant.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state Sunday in honor of Proxmire.

There are several fundraisers for the family, including a fundraiser by the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation which has raised more than $50,000.