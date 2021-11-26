Community gathers for Kalamazoo annual tree lighting ceremony

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people showed up to a packed Bronson Park Friday evening to see the city of Kalamazoo’s annual tree lighting ceremony.

“This is great,” said Dennis Kohler, who showed up with his family. “It brings in the holiday season. The joy, the love and cheer.”

The event, which has been celebrated for nearly 90 years, was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of people showed up for Kalamazoo’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 26, 2021.

Event organizers are glad the return of the ceremony drew a large crowd.

“I think you can see based on the people around us,” said Sean Fletcher, the city of Kalamazoo’s director of parks and recreation. “The community was ready for this. We’re excited to have it back. Probably one of our favorite events next to the Halloween event.”

While the lights around the park are the main attraction, the event provides entertainers a chance to show off their talents. Musicians, muralists and ice carvers displayed their skills.

Ice carvers Steve Gathard and Beau Fairman worked on a sculpture as dozens of people stood by them admiring their work.

Fairman says the duo enjoys giving people an opportunity to see their holiday creations.

“A couple hundred pounds of ice, stack it up and carve it out on sight for everybody to see us and give everybody a show,” Fairman said.

The trees at Bronson Park will be lit every night through the holidays.