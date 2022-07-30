KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — People in Kalamazoo banded together to bring baseball gear to a Northwoods league team from Illinois who found themselves missing their equipment before a game against the Kalamazoo Growlers.

Thirty players with the Rockford Rivets from Rockford, Illinois had all their gear stolen, including cleats, gloves, helmets and more, according a Facebook post by the Kalamazoo team Saturday afternoon. The Rivets had just played the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Friday night.

The Growlers asked the community for help so that the Rivets could play in Kalamazoo Saturday night, even tagging Rawlings sports equipment company in its post. The game is set to start at 6:35 p.m.

“Any gloves, cleats, batting gloves, or helmets can help us get back on the field,” wrote the Growlers.

The community of Kalamazoo responded to the post, bringing cleats, gloves, hats, bats and other equipment so that the opposing out-of-state team could play. Because of their efforts, the Kalamazoo Growlers say the game will go on Saturday night.