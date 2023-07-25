A courtesy photo of donations collected through Comerica Bank and the Kalamazoo Growlers’ food drive for South Michigan Food Bank.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Comerica Bank and the Kalamazoo Growlers are wrapping up their food drive, with its last day for donations set for Thursday.

The food drive that started June 2 benefits the South Michigan Food Bank. Last year, the program gathered 1,400 food items and Comerica Bank donated $10,000 to the food bank. Together, that supported 61,000 meals.

If you drop off nonperishable foods at Comerica Bank branches in Kalamazoo or Battle Creek, you can get ticket vouchers for a Growlers game. Five cans of food will get you one voucher. Those who donate 20 cans or more will get a Growlers-themed prize.

The food bank has asked specifically for things like cereal, oatmeal and breakfast bars; condiments; complete meals like spaghetti rings or meatballs, macaroni and cheese, skillet dinners, beef stew and ravioli; canned fruits, vegetables and meats like tuna and chicken; peanut butter and jelly; pasta sauce; pasta, rice and beans; soup; and crackers,

You can drop off food at the following Comerica locations:

Kalamazoo/Portage

Maple Hill: 5080 W. Main; Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Main Office: 151 S. Rose Street; Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Portage: 7941 S. Westnedge; Portage, MI 49002

Comstock: 5937 King Highway; Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Oakwood: 2025 Whites Road; Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Gull Road: 5560 Gull Road; Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Battle Creek

Central Office: 49 West Michigan Ave.; Battle Creek, MI 49017

Springfield Office: 215 N. 20th Street; Battle Creek, MI 49015

Beckley Office: 5475 Beckley Road – Suite 130; Battle Creek, MI 49015

Columbia-Riverside Office: 192 E. Columbia Avenue; Battle Creek, MI 49015

Organizers announce how much food they collected during Friday’s Growlers game at Homer Stryker Field. Game attendees will also have the chance to make cash donations to the food bank.