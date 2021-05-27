Colorful Kalamazoo crosswalks freshened up for Pride Month

The rainbow crosswalks at a Kalamazoo intersection are touched up with fresh paint in preparation for Pride Month. (May 27, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — With the start of Pride Month only days away, the rainbow-colored crosswalks in Kalamazoo were brightened up with a fresh coat of paint.

Crews from Ace Parking Lot Striping were at the corner of Rose and W. South streets Thursday morning doing the touchups.

Kalamazoo first painted the crosswalks at the intersection in 2018. Amy Hunter, the executive director of advocacy group OutFront Kalamazoo, says the symbol is important for members of the LGBTQ community to know they are seen and supported.

“It’s important to recognize the community,” Hunter said. “It’s important to recognize the organization. We’re an integral thread in this community and it’s our way of making sure the community knows we’re still here.”

Pride events in Kalamazoo are going virtual for the second year due to the pandemic. Hunter says OutFront is planning an in-person rally for equality in September in Bronson Park.