Cocaine OD leads to child care license suspension

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has suspended the license for a child care facility in Kalamazoo after the owner reportedly overdosed on cocaine.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued the suspension this week for Terry’s Playhouse, a day care that operates out of a home on Crawford Street.

State documents say the owner, Ashlee Terry, overdosed March 23, just minutes before several children arrived.

Terry admitted to using cocaine and told a Department of Health and Human Services worker that she used it to help her stay awake after not sleeping that night, instead picking up a friend from the hospital.

A staff member arrived at her home to find the house locked and a parent waiting with two kids. She called 911 after finding Terry unresponsive laying on the bathroom floor.

In an emergency action the state suspended her child care license “due to the serious nature of the above violations and the potential risk it represents to vulnerable children,” the suspension order states.

A hearing will be scheduled before a judge for a more formal decision.