Climax-Scotts schools won’t require masks despite county health orders

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Climax-Scotts Community Schools has said masks are highly recommended and not required, going against the county’s public health order.

The Kalamazoo Health and Community Services Department last week issued a public health order requiring masks indoors for all staff and students in kindergarten through sixth grade buildings.

During a board meeting Monday night, Climax-Scotts schools decided to not require masks, basing its decision in part on its proximity to Calhoun County, where the coronavirus numbers are lower. The district also said it considered “how masks inhibit learning for young students.”

“This is a difficult decision in an ever changing environment. We appreciate the passionate opinions on both sides,” Climax-Scotts Community Schools said in a statement to News 8.

A Climax-Scotts spokesperson said they will continue to monitor the situation in the district and has been communicating with the county health department.

The Kalamazoo County health department also released a statement:

“Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department is aware of the decision that Climax-Scotts came to regarding the mask mandate. We are currently in the process of discussing this issue with them,” Kalamazoo County Health Officer Jim Rutherford said in a statement to News 8.

Additional details regarding the discussions, including possible steps they could take moving forward, are unclear at this time.

District administrators say they will continue to have distancing, touch point minimizing and additional cleaning measures in place. They said smaller class sizes allow for more space among staff and students.