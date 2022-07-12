PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Portage will be sending new tax bills to residents after taxpayers received incorrect bills for summer 2022.

This year’s summer tax bills were mailed to Portage property owners on Friday, containing incorrect tax information. The city said its bill printing and mailing vendor accidentally used 2021 winter tax information when printing the summer tax bills.

New bills are set to be mailed by July 15. The cost for printing and mailing extra bills will be covered by the printing vendor.

The city is asking taxpayers to ignore the incorrect tax bills that were printed on yellow paper and keep an eye out for corrected tax bills which are coming on beige paper. They will be marked as “IMPORTANT: CORRECTED TAX BILL ENCLOSED.”

Taxpayers can view tax amounts on portagemi.gov/154.

The city said that mortgage companies received the correct data because they got it directly from Portage’s online tax database.

If you have any questions about the 2022 summer tax bills, you can call the City of Portage Treasury Office at 269.329.4455.