KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — With Kalamazoo on track to have more homicides this year than last, city leaders are condemning the recent violence.

“We’re concerned,” Michael Smith, communications manager for the city of Kalamazoo, said. “We’re frustrated by the ongoing violence that’s taken place in the community.”

In 2022, there were a total of 11 homicides in Kalamazoo, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

But as of Monday, 2023 has seen 10 homicides in the city of Kalamazoo, KDPS confirmed — 91% of last year’s total by June.

Although Grand Rapids has almost three times the population of Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo has had more homicides so far this year: There have been nine homicides in Grand Rapids in 2023, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

“The city’s perspective is, we’re going to do everything we can — all the tools and resources available to combat this problem,” Smith said.

In June, the city of Kalamazoo released a joint statement from Mayor David Anderson, City Manager Jim Ritsema and KDPS Chief David Boysen condemning the recent gun violence.

“Now is the time for parents, families, community groups, nonprofits, faith-based organizations and the city to unite and redouble our efforts to address this crisis,” the statement reads.

Smith echoed previous statements made by Boysen, saying a small minority causes most of the city’s gun crimes.

“Overall, this is a great place to live. It’s a safe place to live,” Smith said. “We have a few who are causing problems, but overall it’s a great place to live.”

Smith said city leaders will continue to discuss solutions to the recent violence.

“We’re going to do what we can to try to — to make sure that the community is safe and people feel safe in the community,” Smith said.